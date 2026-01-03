WWE Releases Stranger Things Themed Video Package For CM Punk Vs Bron Breakker On Raw

Triple H is already setting the tone for what could be a chaotic night on Raw, teasing that CM Punk versus Bron Breakker has the potential to flip WWE on its head.

Ahead of Monday’s Stranger Things themed episode of WWE Raw on Netflix, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H shared a dramatic video package focused on the World Heavyweight Championship clash between CM Punk and Bron Breakker. The bout is being positioned as far more than a standard title defense, with the implication that the fallout could reshape the landscape of the brand.

Alongside the video, Triple H wrote,

“The Stranger Things #WWERaw could turn the @WWE upside down…

Punk vs. Breakker for the World Heavyweight Championship.

This Monday LIVE on @netflix.”

The wording alone suggests WWE is expecting something significant, whether that is a shocking title change, outside involvement, or a moment that sends ripple effects through the rest of the roster. Punk has carried himself as the standard bearer of Raw since winning the championship, while Breakker continues to be presented as a relentless force who thrives in high pressure situations.

Monday’s episode of WWE Raw takes place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York and will feature a stacked card with three championship matches announced. With the added Stranger Things presentation and the growing tension around the main event, the show is being framed as one fans will not want to miss.

Current WWE Raw lineup this Monday

WWE World Heavyweight Championship

CM Punk vs Bron Breakker

Singles match

Liv Morgan vs Lyra Valkyria

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship

Maxxine Dupri vs Becky Lynch

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

The Kabuki Warriors Asuka and Kairi Sane vs Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY