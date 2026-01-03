Tony Khan Responds After Grok Labels Him Best Wrestling Booker

AEW President Tony Khan found himself at the center of a light hearted social media moment after receiving an unexpected endorsement from xAI’s chatbot Grok.

The exchange began when Grok was asked to edit an image featuring Khan alongside WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque. The prompt requested that the AI “remove the worst wrestling booker” while leaving the best intact. When the edited image was returned, Levesque had been removed from the photo, leaving Khan standing alone.

Khan quickly leaned into the moment, sharing the result publicly and responding with, “Thank you Grok! #AEWCollision #AEWDynamite.” The playful post immediately sparked conversation across wrestling social media, with fans weighing in on the joke and its implications.

Reactions were mixed but energetic, with some fans enthusiastically backing the AI’s choice. One comment making the rounds read, “GROK IS ALL ELITE!!!!” Others treated the moment as harmless banter amid the long running rivalry between AEW and WWE, while a few questioned the use of AI in fueling online debates.

Tony Khan thanks Grok after it removed Triple H in a reply to a user asking it to remove the worst booker between them. pic.twitter.com/B1rabIvXXN , Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) January 3, 2026

