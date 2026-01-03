Matt Hardy Says Mick Foley Would Thrive In AEW Authority Role

Matt Hardy believes a familiar hardcore icon could be heading to All Elite Wrestling next year.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the AEW star shared one of his bold predictions for 2026, suggesting that Mick Foley will make an appearance on AEW programming. Hardy’s comments come after Foley recently severed business ties with WWE, a move that has effectively made the WWE Hall of Famer a free agent.

Hardy did not envision Foley returning to the ring. Instead, he laid out how he would use the Hardcore Legend in a prominent on screen role that plays to his strengths.

“If I was booking AEW, I would put Mick in a commissioner role and have him go out and just be entertaining as shit,” Hardy said. “I would put him as like a commissioner or like an authority figure in some way… just have him go out and entertain people. I mean, he’s a legend. He’s respected. You’re not going to see him in the ring. So I think the AEW fans would accept it and just try and get some entertainment value out of them in that way.”

Hardy also pointed to Foley’s personal beliefs and outlook as another reason why AEW could be a natural fit if he does step away from WWE entirely.

“He would fit in there….as he said, from his beliefs, especially political beliefs, I think he would fit in there,” Hardy added. “And just kind of the mindset of AEW, I do think it would fit in there.”

If Foley does appear in AEW, it would mark another notable crossover moment between the two major promotions and add a respected veteran voice to AEW television in a non wrestling capacity.

