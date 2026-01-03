×
Matt Cardona Declares ‘I’m Not Finished’ After WWE Return

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 03, 2026
Matt Cardona Declares ‘I’m Not Finished’ After WWE Return

Matt Cardona stepped back onto WWE television on Friday night in a moment that immediately felt different from past returns. Appearing on SmackDown as the mystery opponent for Kit Wilson, Cardona was introduced under his real name rather than the Zack Ryder identity that defined much of his original WWE run.

The presentation was deliberate. This was not a nostalgia cameo or a one off throwback. It was a clear acknowledgement of the career Cardona rebuilt after leaving WWE, carving out a reputation as one of the most talked about names on the independent scene. During that time, he reinvented himself through runs with promotions such as GCW, NWA, and TNA Wrestling, earning accolades and championships while adopting the personas that reshaped how fans viewed him.

Cardona had previously resurfaced in WWE during the Last Time is Now tournament using the Zack Ryder name, but this appearance felt like a line in the sand. By competing as Matt Cardona, WWE is recognizing the equity he built away from the company and positioning him as a modern version of himself rather than a character from the past.

The return also comes with a clear message. Cardona has launched new merchandise tied to the phrase “I’m Not Finished,” reinforcing the idea that he sees this run as unfinished business rather than a victory lap. His appearance on the blue brand signals the start of a fresh chapter, one rooted in the confidence and credibility he earned outside the WWE system.

