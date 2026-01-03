WWE Superstar Expected To Leave Company When Contract Expires

Tommaso Ciampa’s time with WWE appears to be nearing its end.

A new report from BodySlam indicates that Ciampa is expected to depart the company once his current contract expires. According to the report, Ciampa plans to see out the remainder of his deal without signing a renewal.

At this stage, it is unclear whether Ciampa intends to continue wrestling elsewhere or step away from the ring altogether once his WWE run concludes. Meanwhile, his longtime tag team partner Johnny Gargano is expected to remain with the company and continue competing as a singles star on WWE SmackDown.

On Friday’s SmackDown, Gargano unsuccessfully challenged Carmelo Hayes for the United States Championship. He was accompanied to the ring by his wife Candice LeRae, with Ciampa notably absent from his corner.

Ciampa has not competed in a match since the December 15 SmackDown taping in Hershey, Pennsylvania, where he and Gargano lost a tag team bout to Ilja Dragunov and Hayes. Three days earlier, Ciampa came up short against Dragunov in a United States Championship match on the December 12 SmackDown, a bout that received high praise, including a four and a half star rating from Dave Meltzer.

Now 40, Tommaso Ciampa has built an accomplished career in WWE. His résumé includes two reigns as NXT Champion, two WWE Tag Team Championship runs, and one NXT Tag Team Championship reign alongside Gargano. Their rivalry in 2018 was widely regarded as one of the best in modern wrestling and was voted Feud of the Year in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Awards.

WNS Discord & Vote

Ready to jump into the conversation? Come and be part of the WNS Discord community. You can also share your thoughts by rating this news report using our interactive rating system below.