Giulia Regains Women’s United States Championship On WWE SmackDown

Giulia is back on top of the women’s division after reclaiming championship gold on the first SmackDown of the new year.

Two months after losing the WWE Women’s United States Championship, Giulia defeated Chelsea Green on Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown to regain the title in decisive fashion. The finish came after Green scored a near fall using Radio Silence, a nod to her husband Matt Cardona who had returned earlier in the night. Green then took to the top rope, but Giulia cut her off, pulling her down with a butterfly superplex before driving her into the mat with a northern lights bomb to secure a clean pinfall and the championship victory.

Green’s initial reign began back in November under controversial circumstances. During that match, Giulia was distracted by a ringside brawl involving Kiana James and Alba Fyre, allowing Green to steal the win with a quick schoolgirl pin while using the ropes for added leverage.

Since then, the rivalry has remained heated across both television and live events. Giulia and James have frequently crossed paths with Green and Fyre in singles and tag team bouts, keeping the championship picture firmly centered around the four competitors.

With the win, Giulia continues an incredibly productive run in WWE. In just 16 months on the roster, she has now captured the WWE Women’s United States Championship twice, won the NXT Women’s Championship once, and claimed victory in the Iron Survivor Challenge, further cementing her status as one of the company’s fastest rising stars.

