Trick Williams Declares SmackDown Home And Sets Sights On WWE Championship

Two time NXT Champion Trick Williams has officially taken the next step in his WWE career, becoming a full time member of the SmackDown roster on the first broadcast of the new year.

After making scattered appearances across both brands throughout 2025, Williams briefly declared himself a free agent, a move that turned out to be short lived. Just seven days later, he arrived on SmackDown with a clear sense of purpose and no interest in easing his way into the blue brand.



The moment came during an in ring promo from Sami Zayn, who was outlining his ongoing chase for the WWE Championship. Williams interrupted the segment and made it clear that SmackDown was now his home and that championship gold was firmly in his sights as well.

Zayn acknowledged Williams and spoke highly of his accomplishments, but offered a warning along the way, telling him he had “yet to be humbled.” The exchange set the tone for Williams’ arrival, presenting him as confident, ambitious, and unafraid to step directly into the main event conversation.

Later backstage, Williams voiced his frustrations to SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, interrupting a discussion Aldis was having with Rey Fenix. Tensions quickly flared between Williams and Fenix, with insults traded back and forth before Aldis stepped in and made a decision. The two will now face each other on next week’s episode of SmackDown, giving Williams his first official match since joining the brand.

Before stepping into the wrestling world, Williams was a former NFL hopeful who began his in ring training in 2018 with Combat Zone Wrestling. He signed a WWE developmental contract in 2021 and quickly found success alongside Carmelo Hayes, forming one of NXT’s most prominent alliances.

Following their eventual split and rivalry, Williams carved out his own legacy, capturing the NXT Championship twice and adding the NXT North American Championship to his résumé. Outside of WWE, he also held the TNA World Championship for several months in 2025 before dropping the title to Mike Santana at Bound for Glory in October.

Now officially part of the SmackDown roster, Williams appears ready to test himself against WWE’s top stars as he looks to turn early momentum into championship opportunity.

