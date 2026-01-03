Matt Cardona Makes Surprise Return On WWE SmackDown

Zack Ryder is back in WWE, at least in spirit, as Matt Cardona made a surprise return on Friday night.

Matt Cardona officially stepped back into a WWE ring on SmackDown, competing under his real name in an unannounced match against Kit Wilson. The appearance caught the live crowd off guard, and commentary quickly confirmed that this was not a one off cameo. Michael Cole revealed that SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis had signed Cardona to the blue brand roster going forward.

Cardona picked up the victory in his return bout after connecting with the Rough Ryder, a familiar finishing move that immediately drew comparisons to his earlier WWE run. The win marked his first televised SmackDown match in several years and positioned him as an active member of the roster rather than a guest appearance.

While this was his first main roster match in some time, Cardona has not been a stranger to WWE programming recently. Over the past year, he appeared on NXT during the crossover storyline with TNA, where he competed against Josh Briggs in a pair of matches that ended in losses. He also briefly reverted to his former Zack Ryder persona during the Last Time Is Now tournament, where he came up short against LA Knight.

Cardona originally rose to prominence in WWE during the 2010s, becoming a fan favorite through his internet savvy and underdog persona. His run included reigns as Intercontinental Champion and United States Champion, as well as tag team success alongside Curt Hawkins. In 2020, both men were released as part of company wide budget cuts during the COVID period.

Since leaving WWE, Cardona rebuilt his career on the independent scene, establishing himself as one of the most successful free agents in wrestling. He found championship success in GCW and made notable appearances for AEW and TNA, reshaping his image before this latest WWE return. Now officially part of the SmackDown roster, Cardona’s next chapter inside WWE is underway.

WNS Discord & Vote

Ready to jump into the conversation? Come and be part of the WNS Discord community. You can also share your thoughts by rating this news report using our interactive rating system below.