Vince McMahon Retained Final Say Over WWE Creative Into 2023

A new report has offered fresh insight into how long Vince McMahon continued to influence WWE creative, revealing that his control extended far beyond what was publicly acknowledged.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Vince McMahon retained final authority over WWE creative decisions until well into 2023 after his return to the company. While Triple H, real name Paul Levesque, and the creative team were tasked with putting together weekly scripts, McMahon reportedly had the power to rewrite those plans and approve the final version of each show throughout much of the year.

The report from Dave Meltzer notes that this structure only changed when Ari Emanuel stepped in following the formation of TKO Group Holdings. Emanuel is said to have formally declared that Levesque would have full control of creative, a decision believed to be influenced by internal frustration over McMahon making last minute changes to television scripts on a near weekly basis.

Meltzer also pointed out an irony in the current creative landscape. While Cody Rhodes is often viewed as a centerpiece of the Levesque era, it was McMahon who negotiated Rhodes’ return to WWE in 2022 and put together the storyline arc that carried through WrestleMania 39 and WrestleMania 40.

These claims line up with documents and text messages recently revealed by Wrestlenomics and Post Wrestling as part of the ongoing WWE shareholder lawsuit. The lawsuit alleges that McMahon breached fiduciary duties in an effort to maintain control of the company.

One disclosed message came from current TKO executive Mark Shapiro, sent on the day McMahon initially announced his retirement. In the text, Shapiro accurately predicted that McMahon would eventually return, writing that Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon would run WWE temporarily before Vince either regained power or pursued a sale. McMahon returned to the board less than six months later, paving the way for the sale to Endeavor Group Holdings.

The documents also indicate that McMahon was still involved in creative decisions leading into WrestleMania 39, which contrasts with public comments made at the time by WWE CEO Nick Khan, who stated during an appearance on CNBC that McMahon had no role in creative following his exit from an executive position.

