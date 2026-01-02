Stone Cold Steve Austin Sits Down With Chris Van Vliet At Broken Skull Ranch

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin is set to sit down for a new interview with Chris Van Vliet on an upcoming episode of INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet. The conversation was recorded on location at Austin’s Nevada property, known as the Broken Skull Ranch.

The episode drops this Tuesday on the INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet YouTube channel and will also be available across all major podcast platforms.

The interview was filmed at what Austin has dubbed Broken Skull Ranch 2.0. After selling his longtime Texas ranch, Austin made Nevada his primary home and has regularly given fans a glimpse into his quieter lifestyle through social media. His Instagram posts often feature his cats Pancho and Macho, who have become unexpected fan favorites.

Beyond ranch life, the Nevada property also serves as a hub for Austin’s growing involvement in motorsports. In recent years, he has thrown himself into desert racing, competing in UTV events while co owning GFI Racing. Austin drives the No. 316 car, a nod to his iconic wrestling legacy. His racing resume already includes winning the 2024 Valley Off Road Racing Association championship in the Sportsman UTV class. In 2025, he took part in the Mint 400 for the first time and was also named the event’s grand marshal.

While no official rundown of topics has been announced, the discussion is expected to touch on multiple chapters of Austin’s life. That includes reflections on his legendary wrestling career, his current lifestyle away from the ring, and his thoughts on the modern WWE product. As always, speculation remains about whether Austin could ever lace up the boots for one more match, something he may address during the interview.

