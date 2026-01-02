×
Update On WWE Names Scheduled To Be Around Royal Rumble 2026 Event

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 02, 2026
With the Royal Rumble drawing closer, fresh backstage chatter has revealed several WWE names expected to be present for the company’s upcoming trip to Saudi Arabia. Plans are now taking shape for Royal Rumble week, with a number of notable stars scheduled to be in the country as WWE prepares for one of its biggest events of the year.

Among those expected to be around for the week are Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar, LA Knight, Chad Gable, Tiffany Stratton, Jacob Fatu and Dominik Mysterio. Several of these names have been missing from weekly television in recent weeks, either due to ongoing storylines or time away from action.

One name drawing particular attention is Jacob Fatu. After a noticeable absence from WWE programming, there is optimism internally that he is close to being ready, with word circulating that he is in good shape as discussions about his return continue.

While these stars are expected to be present in Saudi Arabia, nothing has been locked in regarding how they will factor into the show itself. At this stage, it remains unclear who will actually compete in the Royal Rumble matches and who may simply be on hand for appearances or storyline developments.

At present, the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble matches are the only bouts confirmed for the event, with additional matches yet to be announced for the show.

