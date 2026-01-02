WWE Planning Major WrestleMania Push For Top Raw Star

Liv Morgan is officially back on WWE programming after spending time away from in ring competition, and her return is already gaining momentum behind the scenes. Morgan has been medically cleared and quietly made her comeback during WWE’s recent holiday live events, using the tour to get back into rhythm before returning to television.

During the tour, Morgan picked up multiple victories over Lyra Valkyria, giving her a chance to shake off any lingering ring rust while reacclimating to full time competition. Those matches served as a proving ground, allowing her to re establish herself in front of live crowds ahead of the Road to WrestleMania.

According to WrestleVotes Radio, WWE officials are lining up major plans for Liv Morgan as the company looks toward WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas. There is said to be an internal push to position Morgan as a centerpiece of the women’s division at the event, with discussions centered around showcasing her in a prominent role.

Sources indicate the preference is for Morgan to be featured in a high profile singles capacity rather than being placed back into a tag team storyline. Her return is viewed as a significant boost to the depth of the women’s roster, especially as momentum builds toward WrestleMania season.

Morgan is also gaining attention outside of WWE programming, as she is currently listed among the front runners in betting odds to win this year’s Women’s Royal Rumble. At the same time, WWE is reportedly holding off on immediate championship plans, suggesting a longer term story may already be mapped out for her return run.

