Mercedes Martinez Announces One Final Full Time Run In 2026

Mercedes Martinez has officially confirmed that 2026 will be her final year competing as a full time professional wrestler, closing the book on a career that has spanned nearly 25 years.

The 45 year old veteran shared the announcement via social media, making it clear that this last chapter will be done entirely on her own terms. Martinez emphasized that there will be no contracts, no creative direction, and no outside influence as she prepares for what she called one final run.

“2026. Different mindset. Different fire. This is my last year as a full time ACTIVE professional wrestler,” Martinez wrote. “No contracts. No agents. No creative. Just me and everything I’ve earned over 25 damn years in this business. Wrestling gave me everything. It broke me. Built me. Tested me. Somehow, it still made me fall in love with it again. 2025 wasn’t about being showcased. It was about going back to the indies, back to the grind, back to the reason I started and remembering exactly who the hell I am.”

Martinez first stepped into the ring in the early 2000s, with her career officially beginning in 2001. Over the years, she built a reputation as one of the toughest and most respected competitors in the industry, balancing stints with major promotions such as WWE, AEW, and Ring of Honor while never straying far from the independent scene that shaped her identity.

In her message, Martinez also spoke openly about her desire to spend this final year giving back to the business. Teaching, mentoring, and helping guide the next generation has become a central focus as she looks to leave a lasting legacy beyond wins and championships.

“Giving back. Teaching. Helping the next generation. Passing on what was given to me the hard way. That part means everything,” she continued. “So 2026 gets one more year of my body, my heart, and my fight. One more year of scars, sweat, pain, and pride. One more year of showing up and giving everything I’ve got because that’s the only way I’ve ever done this. The last few years flew by. I don’t know what’s next. All I’ve ever known is wrestling, grinding, and hustling. And for one more year that’s exactly what I’m going to do. I trust the universe to meet me where I’m at like it always has. Goodbye 2025. One last run.”

Martinez heads into 2026 with momentum firmly on her side. Her most recent match took place on November 29, 2025, where she defeated Rachael Ellering on the independent circuit. Although she has stated she is working without any contractual obligations, Martinez remains listed on AEW’s official roster as of January 2026, despite not appearing on AEW television since late 2023.

