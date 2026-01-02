WWE Is Reportedly Delaying Teased Championship Match

Liv Morgan is officially back in WWE and wasting no time making noise. She returned at Survivor Series, interfering to help Dominik Mysterio defeat John Cena and reclaim the Intercontinental Championship.

The buzz continued on the December 1 episode of Raw. In a backstage segment, Morgan confronted Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer, instantly fueling talk of a major title feud.

That showdown is not happening just yet. While the idea has been discussed internally for some time, the plan is to let the rivalry simmer. WWE is said to be taking a long term approach, allowing the tension between Morgan and Vaquer to build naturally rather than rushing into a match.

Vaquer remains the centerpiece of the Raw women’s division. She is currently entangled in storylines involving Raquel Rodriguez and Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, and on this week’s Raw in Orlando she successfully retained her Women’s World Championship against both.

Looking ahead, WWE reportedly sees major upside in Vaquer’s reign. There is strong internal belief in future title programs against Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley, with those marquee matchups penciled in for later stages of her run when the timing feels right.

