Colby Corino Hits Free Agency As NWA Roster Shakeup Continues Into 2026

Colby Corino is officially a free agent as the National Wrestling Alliance continues to reshape its roster heading into 2026.
According to reports, Colby Corino is no longer under contract with National Wrestling Alliance. The 29 year old has been out of action for several months following emergency spinal surgery and is now free to speak with other promotions as he continues his recovery.
Corino’s NWA deal expired quietly while he dealt with the health scare. During that time, fans showed strong support, including a GoFundMe campaign to help cover medical expenses.
A former NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion, Corino earned a reputation as one of the company’s most consistent and underrated performers. He previously attracted interest from WWE and appeared for the company on multiple occasions, with reports in the past suggesting a potential deal was close.
He is the son of WWE producer and ECW legend Steve Corino, and the two shared a highly praised independent match in 2021 that remains a talking point among fans.
Beyond NWA, Corino also impressed during his run with Deadlock Pro Wrestling, where his technical ability and creativity helped him stand out on the independent scene.
His free agency comes shortly after EC3 also parted ways with NWA, marking another major change for the promotion as the new year begins
