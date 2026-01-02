EC3 Officially Leaves NWA After Dominant World Title Run

Former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion EC3 has officially confirmed that his run with the National Wrestling Alliance is over.

Announcing the news on X, EC3 reflected on a defining chapter of his career and made it clear that his mindset has not changed. “The Top 1% was never a ‘gimmick.’ It is a standard. Future actions will reflect that.”

EC3’s NWA run was built around one of the most dominant world title reigns in modern company history. He won the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at NWA 75 on August 27, 2023, defeating Tyrus in a Bullrope Match that ended Tyrus’ in ring career.

During what he called his “Overman Year,” EC3 logged more than 80 title defenses across four continents. He pointed to several standout moments, including retiring Tyrus, a hometown defense against Thom Latimer during Samhain in Cleveland, a brutal Ultimate Match or Death with Matt Cardona, and his lone title defense against former champion Jax Dane.

The reign came to an end after 370 days when Latimer defeated EC3 at the NWA 76th Anniversary Show on August 31, 2024. Before reaching the top, EC3 also held the NWA National Heavyweight Championship, winning it at NWA 312 in April 2023 before vacating the title to focus on the world championship.

Outside the ring, EC3 said he played a key role in building the company’s future. He revealed that he helped launch Exodus Pro as the NWA’s first official territory, with an emphasis on standards, creative freedom, and real talent development. Several wrestlers from that system later moved on to the NWA main roster.

EC3 signed with the NWA in February 2023 after debuting at NWA 74 the previous year, following the merger of Control Your Narrative with the promotion. Before arriving in the NWA, he was a two time TNA World Heavyweight Championship holder and a four time WWE 24/7 Championship champion.

What comes next has not been revealed, but EC3 has made it clear that his next chapter will continue to be driven by the same Top 1% standard.