Tony Khan Shuts Down Claims Mercedes Moné “Buried” AEW Women During Historic 13 Title Reign

Tony Khan has moved to clear the air following renewed criticism aimed at Mercedes Moné and her dominant 13 title run across AEW and the independent scene. Speaking openly about the situation, Khan pushed back strongly against claims that Moné used her position to hold other women down, instead framing the run as a carefully planned and story driven journey designed to elevate the division as a whole.



During a conversation with Jon Alba, the AEW President addressed the online narrative head on. Alba noted how widespread the criticism had become, despite the obvious end point built into such a historic reign.

“Mercedes had a hell of a year… Is it strange to hear when all these fans, because there’s a lot of them, say, ‘Ah, she has creative control, she’s burying all these other women’? Meanwhile, when you win 13 belts or whatever the number is, you’ve got to lose all 13 eventually, too,” Alba asked.

Khan made it clear that the perception could not be further from reality. According to him, Moné’s run was never about ego or self preservation, but about building toward a major payoff that benefited everyone involved.

“Mercedes is tremendous to work with, and I had been adamant about building Mercedes up and having Mercedes continue to win and win and win,” Khan explained. “Then finally, you have this match… Mercedes versus Toni Storm, the TBS champion versus the world champion for the world title… and Timeless Toni Storm picked up that great win.”

That loss, Khan said, was always part of the long term vision. He praised Moné’s chemistry with Toni Storm and suggested their story together is far from finished.

“They have incredible chemistry… I would expect to see them involved again down the line because they’re two of our greatest stars… there’s so much meat on that bone.”

Khan’s comments came shortly after Moné addressed the criticism herself in Moné Mag, showing little concern for the outside noise surrounding her success.

“Why would I acknowledge the critics? The goal is shown. It’s been shown. For the people that can’t see it, it’s on them.”

Beyond the championships, Moné has consistently highlighted lesser known talent throughout her global run. She has publicly praised names such as Denmark’s Aliss Link, RevPro standout Kanji, and Scotland’s Emersyn Jayne, positioning her reign as one that shared the spotlight rather than monopolised it.

“As the CEO of women’s wrestling, I study my opponents like no other and I always find a way to win,” Moné said.