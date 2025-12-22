News Regarding Chris Jericho’s Schedule Amid WWE Return Rumors

In recent weeks, speculation has continued around the future of Chris Jericho, with growing talk that a return to WWE could be on the table once his current contract with All Elite Wrestling expires at the end of 2025. WWE is said to have significant interest in bringing Jericho back, fuelling further discussion about what his next move could be.

Jericho added another layer to the conversation with a social media announcement revealing that his A Winnipeggers Christmas livestream will air head to head with AEW Worlds End on December 27. Jericho wrote,

“WE’RE PUTTING THE BAND BACK TOGETHER!! Come join us on Dec 27 at 9 pm EST for the (possible) triumphant return of #TheWinnipeggers! We have no script, no ideas, and no clue what we are gonna do….so it’s pretty much par for the course! Only on my @youtube channel!”

Away from the ring, Jericho remains busy with his band Fozzy, who have announced a United Kingdom tour running from February 6 through February 21. A limited run of United States dates is also scheduled for May. Notably, Jericho currently has no shows booked in January, leaving his schedule open for Royal Rumble weekend and keeping the door open for further intrigue about what the future may hold.

WE’RE PUTTING THE BAND BACK TOGETHER!! Come join us on Dec 27 at 9 pm EST for the (possible) triumphant return of #TheWinnipeggers! We have no script, no ideas, and no clue what we are gonna do….so it’s pretty much par for the course! Only on my @youtube channel! pic.twitter.com/XAVrdbnSrR , Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) December 19, 2025

Join WNS on DISCORD

& Rate This Report

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord. You can now rate this news report using our fun and interactive rating system below.