Gunther Reacts To John Cena Smiling During Controversial Retirement Finish

Gunther has weighed in on the much debated visual from the closing moments of John Cena’s retirement match, offering his perspective on the smile that appeared on Cena’s face as he faded in a submission hold.

The match took place last weekend at Saturday Night’s Main Event in Washington, D.C., where Gunther defeated John Cena in the main event, bringing an end to Cena’s legendary in ring career. The finish immediately became a talking point, not because of the result, but because of Cena’s expression as the referee called for the bell.

With Cena trapped in Gunther’s sleeper hold, fans expected to see pain and desperation. Instead, Cena looked directly into the camera and smiled before tapping out. The moment divided opinion, with some fans praising it as a powerful final character beat, while others argued it softened Gunther’s dominance on such a historic night.

Speaking on The Ringer Wrestling Show, Gunther made it clear he had no issue with Cena’s choice and felt the moment achieved exactly what it was meant to.

“I was satisfied with everything to be honest. First of all, I think it’s a very big achievement to take people on a ride like that with a Sleeper Hold. I think that’s a very big achievement,” Gunther said.

The Ring General also pointed to Cena’s reputation as one of the greatest storytellers the industry has ever seen, explaining that if anyone had earned the right to decide how their career ended, it was Cena. In Gunther’s view, the smile was not a sign of disrespect, but a final message from Cena to his fans.

“That’s the message he wanted to send, and that’s his right, and that’s what he wanted to, the message he wanted to send to his fans,” Gunther explained. “That’s fine. It doesn’t change the outcome if he’s smiling or not.”

