WWE Quietly Removes Mick Foley From Major Platform After Public Split

The fallout from Mick Foley’s decision to distance himself from WWE may already be unfolding, with signs that the company is quietly moving on ahead of his Legends contract expiration.

Earlier this week, the WWE Hall of Famer publicly confirmed that he will not be renewing his Legends deal when it expires next year, citing WWE’s association with President Donald Trump as the reason. While Foley made it clear his contract is still active, recent developments suggest WWE has already begun removing him from its platforms.

One of the clearest examples came this week in WWE Supercard. The annual WarGames event initially included a Mick Foley card under his long running “Saint Mick” persona. The festive version of Foley has become a Christmas tradition within the game, and this would have marked his fifth appearance as the character.

However, just hours after the event went live, the card was removed without any advance notice. The sudden change prompted questions from players, which were later addressed by Supercard developer Catdaddy on the game’s official Discord.

“Hi all, it’s unclear exactly what’s going to happen but it’s unlikely we’ll be able to use Mick Foley, unfortunately. We really liked that card. We have another fun one as a replacement in the works.”

That replacement ultimately turned out to be a new Austin Theory card featuring his updated RAW look, a swap that did little to quiet the reaction from fans who had been expecting the annual Foley tradition.

Foley’s removal from WWE Supercard also raises immediate questions about his future in WWE 2K26. Unless he were planned for a significant role in the game’s story mode, he would be relatively easy to remove, similar to how Mandy Rose was pulled from WWE 2K23 following her release in December 2022.

What did Mick Foley say

Foley explained his decision earlier this week in a lengthy statement shared on social media, outlining why he no longer feels comfortable representing WWE.

“PARTING WAYS WITH WWE While I have been concerned about WWE‘s close relationship with Donald Trump for several months , especially in light of his administration’s ongoing cruel and inhumane treatment of immigrants (and pretty much anyone who ‘looks like an immigrant’) , reading the President’s incredibly cruel comments in the wake of Rob Reiner’s death is the final straw for me.

“I no longer wish to represent a company that coddles a man so seemingly void of compassion as he marches our country towards autocracy. Last night, I informed @WWE talent relations that I would not be making any appearances for the company as long as this man remains in office. Additionally, I will not be signing a new Legends deal when my current one expires in June. I love WWE, will always treasure my time with them, and I am deeply appreciative for all the opportunities they afforded me. But, in the words of Popeye the sailor, ‘I stands all I can stands, and I can’t stands no more.’”

While Foley stressed his love for WWE and appreciation for his career with the company, the removal from Supercard suggests the separation may already be accelerating behind the scenes.