John Cena Explains The Meaning Behind His Emotional Smile During Final Match With GUNTHER

John Cena may have stunned the WWE Universe by tapping out to GUNTHER at Saturday Night’s Main Event, but it was the expression on his face in those final seconds that lingered with fans long after the bell rang. As Cena faded in the sleeper hold, he was smiling, a moment that immediately sparked conversation about what it truly meant.

Now, Cena has offered insight into that emotional ending. Speaking on What Do You Wanna Talk About? with Cody Rhodes, he explained that the finish was never meant to feel like a loss. Instead, it was designed as a farewell, one rooted in symbolism and reflection rather than defeat.

“We’re having that conversation with the audience. And as I’m essentially taking my last breath, I thought about how, when someone is passing whether it’s natural causes or however we picture loss they struggle and struggle, hanging on just long enough to say goodbye to everyone who mattered in their life.”

Cena revealed that the smile came from a sense of calm and acceptance. Earlier that day, he had taken time to reconnect backstage with people who had been important to him throughout his career. By the time he was locked in the hold, he felt complete.

“Then you realize I’ve connected with everyone I love. Physically, I feel great. And I think it’s time to take that last breath and that’s it.”

Rather than portraying fear or resistance, Cena wanted the moment to reflect peace. He likened it to the way people often describe the passing of a loved one, not with panic, but with quiet understanding.

“You always read, ‘This person died peacefully.’ That’s what it felt like. I faced death with a smile knowing we’re in a good place, knowing things are going to be great moving forward.”

Even his gear that night carried meaning. The message printed on the bottom of his shirt summed up both the moment and his mindset heading into it.

“At the bottom of the shirt, it said, ‘I gave everything. Thank you for everything.’ In that one moment that was it. Going peacefully.”

