SPOILERS: Latest WWE NXT New Year’s Evil Card

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 18, 2025
WWE NXT continued setting the table for its first major special of 2026 during the December 16 taping at the Performance Center, with several championship matches now confirmed for New Year’s Evil. The event will air live on January 6, 2026, across The CW Network and Netflix.

The main event picture is now clear, as NXT Champion Oba Femi will defend his title against TNA X Division Champion Leon Slater. Slater earned his shot earlier this month by winning a Fatal 4 Way match, outlasting Joe Hendry, Myles Borne, and Dion Lennox to secure the opportunity.

The NXT Women’s Championship will also be on the line, with Jacy Jayne set to defend against WWE EVOLVE Women’s Champion Kendal Grey. Grey punched her ticket to the title match by winning the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline, positioning herself as a serious threat heading into the new year.

Another women’s title bout will see Thea Hail defend the NXT Women’s North American Championship against Blake Monroe. The rematch comes after Hail shocked many by capturing the title on the December 16 episode, following a mistimed kickout that ended Monroe’s reign.

Rounding out the announced lineup is a heated singles match between former friends Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley. Their rivalry dates back to November, when Dame betrayed Paxley and cost her the Women’s North American Championship, setting the stage for a long awaited showdown.

Current lineup for NXT New Year’s Evil includes:

• NXT Championship Match
Oba Femi vs Leon Slater

• NXT Women’s Championship Match
Jacy Jayne vs Kendal Grey

• NXT Women’s North American Championship Match
Thea Hail vs Blake Monroe

• Singles Match
Izzi Dame vs Tatum Paxley

