Logan Paul Says John Cena Retiring Is The Best Thing To Ever Happen To WWE

Logan Paul believes John Cena’s retirement could be a positive turning point for WWE’s future.

Speaking on his latest YouTube vlog, Paul reacted to Cena’s submission loss to Gunther at Saturday Night’s Main Event, calling the moment shocking given Cena’s long standing reputation.

“I watched John Cena’s last match last night. He was wrestling Gunther, and he tapped out with a sleeper hold. John Cena’s whole thing is never give up, and he gave up.”

Paul went on to argue that Cena stepping away opens the door for a new generation to take control, including himself.

“The good news is, with a guy like John gone, this company can really thrive with me in charge and the Vision leading the way,” Paul said. “All of yesterday’s match was a microcosm of what the future of WWE could look like. The talent from NXT, the Oba Femis, the Sol Rucas, Je’von Evans, me, now it’s gonna get exciting.”

Paul is currently aligned with Paul Heyman’s Vision and has recently been involved in a high profile feud with CM Punk and LA Knight.

Logan Paul responds to part timer criticism

In the same vlog, Paul also pushed back hard against fans who have labeled him a part timer, listing his recent in ring schedule to make his case.

“They’re telling me I’m a part timer, an outsider, like I’m not working my ass off. Hey, news flash, IWC, get out your calendars. No, fuck that, I’ll do it for you.”

“I have wrestled on November 24th, November 29th, December 8th, and December 15th. That’s today. Four out of the five weeks, I’m in a match. I’m wrestling. I’m working my ass off,” Paul added. “People saying like, ‘Oh, he takes weeks. He takes months to learn the match, that’s why his matches are so good.’ Fuck you. My matches are good because I’m fucking good.”

Join WNS on DISCORD

& Rate This Report

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord. You can now rate this news report using our fun and interactive rating system below.