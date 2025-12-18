WWE Locks In Royal Rumble 2026 Start Time And It Is Earlier Than Fans Expected

WWE has finalized the start time for the 2026 Royal Rumble and it will make for an early viewing experience for some fans in the United States.

The Premium Live Event is scheduled to begin at 2 PM Eastern Time. The show will take place in Riyadh Saudi Arabia which means a 10 PM local start time. This timing falls in line with previous WWE events held in Saudi Arabia which have typically aired in the afternoon for North American audiences.

The decision was made after internal discussions about the best possible broadcast window for the historic event. Holding the show at night locally while maintaining an afternoon start in the United States was viewed as the most practical option.

The 2026 Royal Rumble will be a major milestone for WWE as it marks the first time the event has been held outside of North America. The show takes place on Saturday January 31 2026 at the King Abdullah Financial District as part of Riyadh Season.

The event officially launches the Road to WrestleMania 42. The winners of both the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble matches will earn a championship opportunity at WrestleMania. For the first time ever those winners will be able to choose between challenging for a Raw or SmackDown world title.

Tickets are already on sale for the Royal Rumble as well as the January 30 episode of SmackDown which will also take place in Riyadh.

