Liv Morgan Fan Called Out For Starting Rumor

A wrestling fan has found himself facing criticism online after attempting to start a rumor involving Liv Morgan.

Morgan was recently in Saudi Arabia as part of WWE promotional work tied to Riyadh Season and Royal Rumble 2026. She was joined on the trip by several other WWE Superstars, including Randy Orton, Tiffany Stratton, and Grayson Waller, with the group taking part in appearances and photo opportunities during the visit.

Following the trip, a fan shared photos of Morgan alongside the other WWE stars on X and attempted to suggest there was something romantic going on between Morgan and Waller. In his post, he claimed, “The eyes don’t lie And look who she’s looking at, her man Grayson U all keep lying to yourself tho.”

The post did not sit well with many fans, who were quick to respond and shut down the speculation. Several replies pointed out that the photos did not show anything unusual, with users noting that it was not clear who Morgan was even looking at and that Waller was seated across from her in the image. Others accused the fan of trying to manufacture drama where there was none.

This is not the first time Waller has been the subject of online dating rumors. He was previously linked by fans to Nikki Bella, speculation that Bella herself quickly dismissed.

Away from the online chatter, Morgan has recently returned to WWE action following a shoulder injury she suffered in July. She made a surprise appearance at Survivor Series WarGames, coming back sooner than many expected. According to Judgment Day teammate Raquel Rodriguez, Morgan pushed hard in her recovery to make her return earlier than originally planned.