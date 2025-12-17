Jim Cornette Says Mick Foley Is Now His Favorite Person After WWE Exit

Wrestling legend and outspoken podcaster Jim Cornette has publicly thrown his support behind Mick Foley following Foley’s announcement that he is stepping away from WWE.

On Tuesday, Foley confirmed that he will no longer make appearances for WWE and will not renew his Legends contract when it expires in June. In his statement, the WWE Hall of Famer explained that his decision was driven by the company’s ongoing relationship with United States President Donald Trump. Foley specifically pointed to Trump’s recent comments surrounding the death of film director Rob Reiner, which he described as the breaking point after months of internal concern.

In the hours that followed Foley’s announcement, Cornette took to his X account to make his feelings clear and offer public praise.

“I don’t think Mick Foley’s on Twitter or I’d tag him but I want to state publicly that while I’ve always liked him, he has just become my favorite person in the world,” Cornette wrote. “I wish all the boys had his backbone and, more importantly, his morals.”

Cornette’s reaction was not unexpected given his long standing political views. Across both The Jim Cornette Experience and Jim Cornette’s Drive Thru podcasts, Cornette has been openly critical of Donald Trump and the broader political climate for several years. He has also frequently called out wrestlers and wrestling personalities who have voiced public support for Trump, often framing his criticism around personal responsibility and moral conviction.

Foley, meanwhile, made it clear in his original statement that his decision was not made lightly. He noted that he had already informed WWE talent relations that he would not appear for the company as long as Trump remains in office. Foley also reiterated that, under the current political climate, he has no intention of renewing his contractual relationship with WWE once it officially comes to an end later this year.

The situation once again places a spotlight on WWE’s historic and ongoing ties to Trump. The relationship dates back decades, including WrestleMania IV and WrestleMania V being held at Trump Plaza. Trump himself was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013, and Linda McMahon, the former WWE CEO, previously served as the Administrator of the Small Business Administration during Trump’s first term and continues to be closely connected to his political circle.

As reactions continue to pour in, Cornette’s comments stand out as one of the strongest endorsements Foley has received from within the wrestling world, reinforcing how deeply divided opinions remain when wrestling, politics, and personal values collide.