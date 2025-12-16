WWE SmackDown Spoilers for December 26 from Hershey, PA

On December 15, WWE taped SmackDown at the Giant Center in Hershey, PA, for the upcoming December 26 episode. Here are the spoilers, provided by BodySlam.net:

Damian Priest cuts a promo following the Terror Twins' win last week. Aleister Black and Zelina attack him afterward.

Nia Jax and Lash Legend have a backstage segment.

Aleister Black takes out Priest backstage.

Nia Jax and Lash Legend defeat The Kabuki Warriors. Afterward, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair clear the ring.

Giulia delivers a backstage promo.

Giulia wins against Alba Fyre.

WWE United States Champion Ilja Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes defeat DIY (Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano).

JC Mateo and Tonga Loa face Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis, resulting in a no-contest.

Due to the holiday season, WWE is taping out of order to give talent time off. A live episode of SmackDown is scheduled in South Carolina this Friday, followed by a double-taping with next week’s RAW episode. However, it was noted by WrestleVotes Live on Fightful Select that the taping was conducted out of order and will air on December 26. Sean Ross Sapp confirmed this could change, so stay tuned for updates.

