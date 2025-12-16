×
WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

WWE SmackDown Spoilers for December 26 from Hershey, PA

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 16, 2025
On December 15, WWE taped SmackDown at the Giant Center in Hershey, PA, for the upcoming December 26 episode. Here are the spoilers, provided by BodySlam.net:

  • Damian Priest cuts a promo following the Terror Twins' win last week. Aleister Black and Zelina attack him afterward.
  • Nia Jax and Lash Legend have a backstage segment.
  • Aleister Black takes out Priest backstage.
  • Nia Jax and Lash Legend defeat The Kabuki Warriors. Afterward, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair clear the ring.
  • Giulia delivers a backstage promo.
  • Giulia wins against Alba Fyre.
  • WWE United States Champion Ilja Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes defeat DIY (Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano).
  • JC Mateo and Tonga Loa face Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis, resulting in a no-contest.

Due to the holiday season, WWE is taping out of order to give talent time off. A live episode of SmackDown is scheduled in South Carolina this Friday, followed by a double-taping with next week’s RAW episode. However, it was noted by WrestleVotes Live on Fightful Select that the taping was conducted out of order and will air on December 26. Sean Ross Sapp confirmed this could change, so stay tuned for updates.

What do you think of these spoilers? Are they enough to get you excited for SmackDown later this month? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

