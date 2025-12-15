JD McDonagh Announces Time Away From WWE Following Surgery

JD McDonagh has announced that he will be stepping away from the ring for the time being as he deals with another setback.

The Judgment Day member shared an update on Instagram, posting a photo of himself with his right wrist and hand heavily taped following a surgical procedure. In the caption, McDonagh was open about the toll the past few months have taken and made it clear that the time has come to focus fully on recovery.

“Been working thru some stuff for the last few months, but now is the time to pump the brakes and get put back together. Won’t be long. brb.”

McDonagh’s most recent match took place on the November 24 2025 episode of RAW, where he came up short in a loss to Rey Mysterio. While the exact nature of the current injury has not been officially detailed, the image and timing strongly suggest a necessary pause to address lingering issues.

This is not the first time McDonagh has been forced onto the sidelines this year. Back on the January 27 edition of RAW, he suffered a frightening moment during a springboard moonsault to the outside. McDonagh crashed into the announce table in a rough landing that immediately raised concern. After the show, he revealed that the bump resulted in multiple broken ribs and a punctured lung.

Despite those injuries, McDonagh worked his way back into action and remained a consistent presence on WWE television. His latest update suggests confidence that the recovery will not be a long one, with the expectation that he will return once fully healed.

