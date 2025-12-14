Backstage Update On Nikki Bella Being Considered For Potential Managerial Role

As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella had been discussed internally for a potential managerial role alongside an up and coming talent. That conversation led to speculation that Bella may be finished as an in ring competitor.

That does not appear to be the case. According to internal belief within WWE, Bella has not wrestled her final match and there is still confidence that she will compete again. While she is open to exploring a managerial role at some point, that option is viewed as something for the future rather than a sign of retirement.

Bella’s most recent match saw her challenge Stephanie Vaquer for the Women’s World Championship. Vaquer retained the title, handing Bella the loss. Following the match, Bella made it clear that she wanted another opportunity, stating her desire for a rematch.

Those plans were quickly derailed on Raw when Bella was interrupted mid promo by Raquel Rodriguez. Rodriguez confronted Vaquer directly, staring her down and shifting the focus away from Bella. Bella had returned to WWE earlier this year and turned heel against Vaquer during the build to their Survivor Series encounter, setting the stage for their title clash.

