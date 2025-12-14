×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Backstage Update On Nikki Bella Being Considered For Potential Managerial Role

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 14, 2025
Backstage Update On Nikki Bella Being Considered For Potential Managerial Role

As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella had been discussed internally for a potential managerial role alongside an up and coming talent. That conversation led to speculation that Bella may be finished as an in ring competitor.

That does not appear to be the case. According to internal belief within WWE, Bella has not wrestled her final match and there is still confidence that she will compete again. While she is open to exploring a managerial role at some point, that option is viewed as something for the future rather than a sign of retirement.

Bella’s most recent match saw her challenge Stephanie Vaquer for the Women’s World Championship. Vaquer retained the title, handing Bella the loss. Following the match, Bella made it clear that she wanted another opportunity, stating her desire for a rematch.

Those plans were quickly derailed on Raw when Bella was interrupted mid promo by Raquel Rodriguez. Rodriguez confronted Vaquer directly, staring her down and shifting the focus away from Bella. Bella had returned to WWE earlier this year and turned heel against Vaquer during the build to their Survivor Series encounter, setting the stage for their title clash.

Join WNS on DISCORD
& Rate This Report

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord. You can now rate this news report using our fun and interactive rating system below.

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Hershey, Pennsylvania

Dec. 15th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Dec. 16th 2025

#nxt

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Dec. 17th 2025

#nxt

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Dec. 19th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Monday Night RAW

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Dec. 19th 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

New York City, New York

Dec. 20th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

New York City, New York

Dec. 21st 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

USA

Dec. 26th 2025

#smackdown

ROH on HonorClub

USA

Dec. 26th 2025

#honorclub

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy