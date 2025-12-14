John Cena Moved To WWE Alumni Roster Following Retirement Match

John Cena’s WWE profile has officially been moved to the Alumni section following his submission loss to Gunther at Saturday Night’s Main Event in Washington, D.C., marking a formal close to his in ring career.

Away from WWE, Cena remains busy in Hollywood with several major projects either recently released or still in production. The second season of Peacemaker premiered in August and is currently streaming on Max. Heads of State, an action comedy co starring Idris Elba, arrived on Prime Video in July 2025. Coyote vs Acme is scheduled for release on August 28, 2026, with Cena portraying the lawyer representing the ACME Corporation. He is also attached to Matchbox, a live action film inspired by the toy car brand, which is currently in production for a 2026 release.

Cena made his WWE television debut in 2002 and went on to become one of the most decorated performers in company history. He is a 16 time world champion, tied with Ric Flair for the most recognised reigns. He achieved Grand Slam Champion status by holding the WWE Championship, World Heavyweight Championship, United States Championship, and Tag Team Championships. Cena is also a five time United States Champion and won the Royal Rumble twice, in 2008 and 2013.

With his retirement now official and his move to the alumni roster complete, attention has turned to Cena’s long term legacy. While a WWE Hall of Fame induction feels inevitable, Cena is not stepping away from the company entirely. He has signed a five year ambassador agreement and will continue representing WWE in an official capacity.

Join WNS on DISCORD

& Rate This Report

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord. You can now rate this news report using our fun and interactive rating system below.