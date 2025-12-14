×
CM Punk Addresses Retirement Talk Following John Cena’s Final Match At Saturday Night’s Main Event

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 14, 2025
Moments after John Cena’s final match at Saturday Night’s Main Event, WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk spoke during the post show about his own future and where retirement fits into his thinking.

Asked by Big E if he sees a similar farewell for himself, Punk clarified earlier remarks about being near the end of his career.

“When I make allusions to the end of whatever my career is going to look like, it’s not because I feel like I’m there,” Punk said. “It’s because I look back at the entirety of my career and there is a lot more road behind me than there is in front of me. Trust me, I am the champion for a reason, and I’m here to stay, and nobody’s going to change that. I’m not going anywhere anytime soon.”

Punk is scheduled to defend the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the first episode of WWE Monday Night Raw against Bron Breakker.

He also took time to praise Cena and the way he closed out his career.

“To watch him go into the sunset with such class and dignity is such a rare thing,” Punk said.

Reflecting on working with Cena during the retirement tour, Punk said it was “a ton of fun,” joking about Cena “selling his soul” before reconnecting with the fans.

“He obviously made amends and apologized to the fans; he’s a Jedi again.”

