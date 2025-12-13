John Cena Bids Emotional Farewell In Final WWE Match At Saturday Night’s Main Event

Main Event Retirement Match: John Cena vs Gunther

Saturday Night’s Main Event brought the final chapter of John Cena’s legendary in ring career, and the atmosphere could not have been more electric. The crowd inside a packed Capital One Arena was buzzing long before the bell, knowing they were about to witness the end of an era. Gunther made his entrance first and was met with heavy boos, but the energy shifted dramatically the moment fans sensed Cena was about to appear. When his music hit, the building erupted as more than nineteen thousand fans roared and sang along, giving Cena the type of ovation only he can command.

Cena took his time heading to the ring, soaking in the moment and acknowledging fans and friends at ringside, including RVD, Kurt Angle, Mark Henry, Sami Zayn, and Elias. Once inside, he shared a brief playful moment with camera operator Stew, getting one last laugh before the seriousness of the night set in. The introductions wrapped and the bell sounded to officially begin Cena’s final match.

The two opened with a simple lock up as the crowd remained unbelievably loud. Gunther quickly bailed out of the ring to mock the fans, drawing chants and ridicule from the Washington DC crowd. When action resumed, Gunther knocked Cena down repeatedly, leaning into his role as a vicious villain. The fans hurled insults while Gunther operated at his signature slow and punishing pace.

Cena eventually blocked a chop and fired up with his trademark shoulder tackles and a Five Knuckle Shuffle. Gunther cut him off with a German Suplex and nearly locked in a sleeper, but Cena countered and applied the STF. The arena came unglued as Gunther clawed toward the ropes and Cena tried everything to keep the hold secured. Gunther ultimately reached safety.

Momentum swung again when Gunther drilled Cena with a dropkick and powerbomb. He taunted both Cena and the crowd while stamping his authority on the match. Cena fought through a series of clotheslines that felt like an old school gauntlet of punishment, all designed to embarrass him in his farewell. After being knocked down again and again, Cena finally realized the pattern and exploded with another comeback. He hit the Attitude Adjustment but Gunther kicked out, leaving the audience stunned.

Cena called for one more and lifted Gunther, but the Ring General slipped free and snatched in a sleeper. Cena battled out and even applied another sleeper of his own, drawing another massive reaction from the crowd. Gunther escaped and rolled outside, prompting the action to spill to ringside. Cena paid for pursuing him as Gunther chopped him down and rammed him into the steel steps.

Gunther attempted a powerbomb through the commentary desk, but Cena countered with an Attitude Adjustment off the steps and sent both men crashing through the table. With the clock ticking in a draining battle, Cena somehow dragged himself and Gunther back inside to avoid a count out. He climbed the ropes and landed a diving leg drop, but still could not put Gunther away.

Cena rallied the fans and went for one final emphatic AA. Instead, Gunther blasted him with a big boot and delivered another powerbomb. Cena survived again, prompting Gunther to head to the top rope. Cena met him there and delivered an Avalanche FU, but even that was not enough to secure the victory.

Both men rose for a slow slugfest in the center of the ring. Gunther suddenly landed another powerbomb and followed it with a Frog Splash that nearly ended it. Cena dug down deep and kicked out, firing up the crowd all over again. The chants of Super Cena echoed throughout the arena as Gunther once again latched on the sleeper that had threatened Cena all night.

Cena fought it. He dropped to one knee, powered up, faded, rallied again, faded again, and the crowd begged him not to give up. Gunther climbed onto his back and tightened the hold. Cena tried to ram him into the turnbuckles to break free. Gunther immediately reapplied the sleeper. Cena slipped out and hit another Attitude Adjustment, but Gunther found a way to clamp on the sleeper yet again. There was no escape left. Cena lifted a hand, looked out at the crowd one last time, gave a small sad smile, and tapped out.

Gunther was declared the winner in a marathon that tested every ounce of heart Cena had left.

The aftermath of John Cena’s final match was emotional from the very first moment. Commentary pointed out that this was the first time in more than twenty years that Cena had tapped out, a detail that stunned many in attendance. Fans already knew the odds were stacked against him, but the suddenness of the finish caught everyone off guard. Cena remained on the canvas for a moment before slowly rising, and the crowd immediately filled the arena with loud chants of bullshit. Off mic, Cena quietly told those nearby that was all I got.

As he stood tall again, the tone shifted. The entire building erupted into a heartfelt Thank you Cena chant. Cena bowed repeatedly in every direction, acknowledging each section of the crowd as they sent him love and appreciation.

Soon, a wave of WWE legends, officials, and top stars made their way to the ring. Triple H, The Undertaker, CM Punk, Shawn Michaels, Stephanie McMahon, Bruce Prichard and many others joined the moment. The fans let loose a deafening you fucked up chant aimed toward management, making their feelings about the booking decision unmistakable.

Cody Rhodes and CM Punk stepped forward next, each placing their championship belts into Cena’s hands. The reaction was enormous. Cena stood in the center of the ring with both titles over his shoulders as Superstars, referees, crew members and legends packed the ringside area. Stew and referee Charles Little Naitch Robinson applauded alongside everyone else. Cena tried to hand the belts back, only for the crowd to boo loudly until Rhodes and Punk urged him to keep celebrating. Cena played along, raising the belts to each side of the arena to see which half of the building could out cheer the other.

When he finally returned the titles, Cena made his way to Triple H. Any movement from Triple H drew heavy boos from the crowd, who refused to let the moment pass quietly.

The arena screens then lit up with a special tribute video that even Cena had not seen beforehand. The presentation featured nostalgic highlights, heartfelt tributes, and emotional messages, including an appearance from Cena’s mother. The crowd watched silently while Cena stood in the ring, visibly moved.

When the video ended, the ringside area had become completely filled with talent and staff wanting to witness the final moments. Cena bowed and saluted the crowd once more. He removed his boots and armbands and left them in the center of the ring, symbolizing the end of his in ring career.

Cena stepped out of the ropes and walked up the ramp slowly, pausing at the top to look back at the audience that had supported him for more than two decades. He offered a final bow to the camera, followed by one last salute. It has been a pleasure serving you all these years.

With that, John Cena disappeared backstage and the show faded out, marking the end of one of the greatest careers in the history of professional wrestling. Thank you, John Cena.