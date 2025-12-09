Former WWE Star Files Trademark For Ring Name

Elizabeth Chihaia, known to wrestling audiences as Scarlett, has officially moved to secure her ring name with a new trademark filing.

According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office, attorney Timothy J. Bechen submitted the application on 8 December on Chihaia’s behalf, seeking ownership of the name “Scarlett” specifically for wrestling-related use. While she has previously performed under the name Scarlett Bordeaux, the filing focuses solely on the standalone name Scarlett.

The filing outlines its purpose as “Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.”

WWE once held the trademark for Scarlett from April 2020 until April 2022 but allowed it to lapse following the releases of Karrion Kross and Scarlett in late 2021. The company still maintains ownership of the Karrion Kross trademark, while Oscorp and Kross, Inc. has controlled the Killer Kross name for wrestling since 2023.

Scarlett made her in-ring return in October, competing for the first time since WWE’s 2024 Holiday Tour. She later picked up a win over Isla Dawn at MLW’s event in Charleston on 20 November.

