WWE Internal Reaction To Current State Of Women’s Tag Team Division

WWE’s women’s tag team division has been a major point of emphasis in recent months, with consistent television time and storyline development helping to elevate the entire scene. That focus was on full display at Survivor Series in the WarGames match, where IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and AJ Lee secured a decisive victory over Becky Lynch, the Kabuki Warriors, Nia Jax, and Lash Legend. The match served as a showcase for how much attention WWE has been giving the division.

A new report indicates that this renewed commitment has been very well received internally. Speaking on WrestleVotes Live on Fightful Select, TC noted that the company is highly encouraged by the progress being made.

“Given the state of the women’s tag team division, which I hear has been internally very well received. All the work that the women on the tag team side have been doing with the Kabuki Warriors, Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair, obviously now with the pairing of Lyra and Bayley,” TC said.

The division has undergone a noticeable revival with established names forming standout teams. Current champions Asuka and Kairi Sane remain at the centre of the division, while IYO SKY teams with Rhea Ripley, and Charlotte Flair continues her partnership with Alexa Bliss. Lyra Valkyria and Bayley have emerged as a fresh babyface duo, adding more variety to the mix.

Even more depth is expected soon. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez appear poised to rejoin the division following events on the December 8 episode of Monday Night Raw. With their history as partners and former champions, their return would further strengthen an already reinvigorated championship landscape.

Join WNS on DISCORD

& Rate This Report

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord. You can now rate this news report using our fun and interactive rating system below.