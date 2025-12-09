John Cena Reveals New Five Year WWE Deal Ahead Of Retirement Match

John Cena may be stepping into the ring for the final time this weekend when he faces Gunther at Saturday Night’s Main Event, but his connection to WWE is far from over. In a new interview with Tom Rinaldi on WWE’s YouTube channel, Cena confirmed that he has already agreed to stay with the company in a completely new role.

Cena revealed that he has signed a five year deal to serve as an official ambassador for WWE, explaining that he wants to remain part of the organisation long after his in ring career ends. He spoke warmly about continuing his relationship with the company, saying he hopes to keep contributing for as long as possible.

Even with the contract extension, Cena made it very clear that his match in Washington, D.C. will truly mark the end of his wrestling career. He stressed that retiring from the ring is a promise he is determined to keep and spoke with unusual certainty about never wrestling again.

As the conversation continued, Cena opened up about the type of work he hopes to focus on moving forward. He reflected on the moment early in his career when Stephanie McMahon overheard him rapping during an overseas tour, a moment that helped save his job and shape his future. Now, he wants to help today’s rising stars find their own breakthrough moments and develop into the performers they are meant to be.

Cena shared that he is excited about using his new ambassador role to introduce more people to WWE and to spend more time mentoring talent. He hopes to help guide wrestlers in discovering what truly makes them stand out so those qualities can shine on television.

