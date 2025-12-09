WWE Video Library Future Becoming Clearer Ahead Of 2026 Streaming Shift

WWE enormous video archive and the future of NXT Premium Live Events are beginning to take shape as the company approaches the end of its current streaming agreement in the United States. Since 2021, fans have accessed the WWE library through Peacock, but that arrangement is set to conclude in early 2026.

During the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference, TKO Chief Operating Officer Mark Shapiro discussed where things stand. When talking about the extensive WWE library, he explained that the company is exploring a direction that would not tie the content to one single streaming outlet. Shapiro noted that they are working toward what he described as a non exclusive agreement and expects there will be news to share during the first quarter of 2026.

Shapiro also spoke about the future home of NXT Premium Live Events, which continue to stream on Peacock for now. With the main roster PLEs already locked in for their move to ESPN in 2026, NXT’s destination remains open. He made it clear that there is no rush to make a decision, emphasising that the company wants to be thoughtful with so many major projects in motion.

All of this comes as WWE reorganises its media landscape in a way not seen before. The company has struck significant new partnerships, including a major agreement that will see Raw head to Netflix in 2025 and a continued working relationship with Peacock through quarterly Saturday Night’s Main Event specials.

The idea of a non exclusive approach for the WWE library also reflects growing speculation that the archive could become available across multiple platforms. With WWE already maintaining a huge audience on YouTube, expanding its digital reach would allow the company to make the most of its historic content.

