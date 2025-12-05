Top WWE Stars Confirmed For WWE Unreal Season 2 As New Storylines Revealed

A new update has surfaced regarding the upcoming second season of WWE Unreal on Netflix, and it appears the next installment is already well underway behind the scenes.

After the huge success of Season 1 earlier this year, WWE quickly moved to renew the documentary series. Filming for the new season has reportedly been ongoing for months, and now BodySlam+ has shared a major development on who is next in line to sit down for interviews.

According to the report, several top WWE names including R Truth, Iyo Sky, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Naomi, Lyra Valkyria, and Penta are preparing to begin their interview sessions soon. With so many major moments taking place over the last eight months, sources suggest WWE and Netflix have already completed a large portion of footage for Season 2.

Among the storylines expected to be featured are R Truth’s contract expiration and his brief exit from the company before returning following public online frustration. Seth Rollins’ dramatic Money in the Bank cash in at SummerSlam is also said to be included, following his fake injury angle leading up to the moment he dethroned CM Punk.

Season 1 of WWE Unreal received strong praise from fans, covering major topics such as the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, John Cena’s heel turn, and WrestleMania 41 across its five episodes. Season 2 will also stream on Netflix, though no release date has been confirmed yet.

