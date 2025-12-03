John Cena Sr Says Gunther Is “Not The One” For John Cena’s Final Match

John Cena Sr. has shared his thoughts on who he believes should face his son in John Cena’s upcoming retirement match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. Speaking on All Axxess Entertainment, he made it clear that one name is definitely not on his list.

He said he would not choose Gunther, explaining that he does not think fans would enjoy that matchup and that Gunther does not need the spotlight that comes with facing Cena in a retirement bout. He also pushed back on the long-held belief that wrestlers should “pass the torch” on their way out, noting that Cena has already done so.

Using Cody Rhodes as an example, Cena Sr. said the moment between Cena and Cody during their title exchange was more than enough to symbolize a torch being passed. He also pointed to Cena working with Dominik Mysterio as another example of giving someone a major boost.

When it comes to Cena’s potential final opponent, he acknowledged that his top pick is not possible but still worth mentioning: Kurt Angle. Cena Sr. said Angle should have had Cena as his own retirement opponent instead of Baron Corbin, and that Cena vs Angle would have been a perfect final chapter.

He then listed the names he would most like to see in Cena’s farewell match, offering four possibilities: Kurt Angle if it were feasible, Adam Copeland, Chris Jericho, and a surprise option in JBL.