TNA Wrestling Confirms Major Move To AMC With Live January 15 Debut

TNA Wrestling’s long-rumoured move has now been confirmed, as the company officially announced a major new television deal with AMC Networks that will see Impact! shift to a new home and a refreshed presentation.

Impact! will debut on AMC with a special live broadcast on Thursday, January 15, 2026, airing from the Curtis Culwell Center in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. The date was first hinted at on Monday night when AMC released a teaser featuring “1.15.26,” which fans quickly linked to the anticipated announcement.

The show will remain on Thursday nights but will adopt a later time slot. The rebranded Thursday Night iMPACT! will now air from 9-11 p.m. ET, and under the new agreement, episodes will also stream on AMC+, giving viewers an additional way to watch the weekly two-hour broadcast.

TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva celebrated the milestone, expressing confidence in the company’s trajectory heading into the new year. “We are super excited to bring the in-ring excitement, energy and drama of TNA Wrestling to AMC. TNA Wrestling heads into 2026 the hottest it has ever been with intense rivalries and a fan base that loves the TNA stars. We cannot wait to expand the TNA audience with our new partner, AMC Networks, which has such a long and storied history of serving passionate and engaged fans across so many shows and franchises, through this new media rights deal.”

Dan McDermott, Chief Content Officer of AMC Networks and President of AMC Studios, echoed the enthusiasm, noting the alignment in audience focus. “TNA’s impressive growth and success is driven by the stories, characters and non-stop action fans love. We put fans at the center of everything we do, and TNA has built its brand and its programming around that same dedication and focus. What a great opportunity to come together and make Thursday Night iMPACT! a dynamic and entertaining weekly event on AMC and AMC+ starting next month.”

