TNA Rumored To Land On AMC Networks In 2026

TNA Could Be Heading To AMC

TNA appears to be closing in on a major broadcasting move, with strong indications that the promotion could soon call AMC Networks its new television home.

Speculation intensified on Monday night after AMC released a teaser video across social media, featuring a live crowd and the date January 15, 2026. That date falls on a Thursday, the same night TNA typically airs Impact on AXS TV. Soon after the teaser dropped, Jon Alba of Sports Illustrated reported that the expectation within the industry is that TNA programming is indeed heading to AMC.

Further details from Fightful noted that an official announcement could come as early as Tuesday. TNA talent are also scheduled to take part in a call that same day to discuss the situation directly.

The move would follow months of negotiations. Back in October, TNA President Carlos Silva confirmed that the company was actively working toward securing a new television deal. Throughout the year, various reports pointed to the CW as a possible destination, but by November, Alba revealed that AMC had emerged as a frontrunner. He also stated that a new deal was anticipated before the end of the year, citing high-ranking industry sources.

If finalized, the shift to AMC would put TNA programming in front of approximately 60 million homes. AMC is widely known for major hit series such as Breaking Bad and The Walking Dead, while its sister networks include BBC America, Sundance TV, We TV, and IFC.