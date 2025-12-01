×
No Heat On Paul Heyman After Viral WWE Survivor Series Fan Incident

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 01, 2025
Paul Heyman isn’t facing any internal backlash within WWE after his run-in with a young fan at Survivor Series: WarGames, despite the video causing a stir online.

Footage from Saturday night’s event at Petco Park showed Heyman forcefully pushing a fan aside as he and Logan Paul were being escorted through a crowded area by security. The child managed to slip through the security detail before reaching Heyman, who immediately reacted by shoving him away. According to Fightful Select, those within WWE aren’t placing blame on Heyman at all , instead, security is being questioned for allowing the fan to get that close in the first place.

“I’m told by WWE sources there was no real heat on Paul Heyman pushing a child out of his way at Survivor Series,” the report stated. “There was more heat on security for allowing anyone to get to him.”

Heyman stood in the corner of the victorious WarGames team, backing the heel squad of Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar as they defeated CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns and The Usos in the main event. Their win came with a major assist from a hooded figure widely believed to be Austin Theory, who resurfaced to tip the match in the heels’ favor.

Before the show, Heyman teased that Survivor Series would serve as an “infomercial” for the road to WrestleMania. Early signs point toward Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes and CM Punk vs Bron Breakker headlining the upcoming season.

