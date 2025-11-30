Triple H Says Roman Reigns Has Become "Bigger Than The Championship"

WWE Survivor Series may have delivered one of its most dramatic endings in recent memory, and in the aftermath, Triple H offered nothing but admiration for Roman Reigns, making it clear that the former WWE Champion now stands in a league entirely of his own.

Even though Reigns emerged on the losing side in the men’s WarGames match, he still closed the show in commanding fashion with a tense staredown involving CM Punk and Cody Rhodes. Speaking afterward, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H explained why Reigns has reached a level few superstars ever touch.

“He’s almost transcended to a point in the business where he’s bigger than the championship,” Triple H said. “He’s bigger than being a world champion. He is just a legend unto himself. I used to think that about Taker all the time. He just transcended the business in a way that you didn’t even need to talk about him in the title picture because he was epically in that circle. That is where Roman Reigns is right now. There is an aura about him and just something different.”

The closing moments of the event saw Reigns and Cody Rhodes exchange heated words, with Reigns declaring that they would never team together again. When asked during the post show whether that confrontation hinted at a WrestleMania 42 showdown, Triple H didn’t shy away from the possibilities.

“When you have a star the size of Roman Reigns, he transcends the world title, he transcends the Royal Rumble, he transcends the Elimination Chamber,” he stated. “Does he really need to qualify or does he just call his shot? That’s a decision that we here in the WWE need to make very shortly. I have a feeling that one of those two guys, CM Punk or Cody Rhodes, is on a collision course with Roman Reigns. It’s going to be interesting to see where that goes.”

In the main event, the team of CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Roman Reigns suffered a loss to The Vision alongside Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, and Brock Lesnar, adding even more uncertainty to what comes next for Reigns.