Bron Breakker, Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, & Bronson Reed Emerge Victorious In Men’s WarGames Match At WWE Survivor Series

Men's WWE WarGames Match: Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso vs. Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed

It will be World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk and Bron Breakker starting the match for their respective teams. As with the Women’s WarGames match, there are no shark cages with the other competitors this time.

The bell rings, and Punk and Breakker stare at each other. WarGames will not start until all ten men are in the ring. They lock up, and Breakker powers Punk down before backing up. They lock up again, and Breakker shoves him down. They lock up a third time, and Punk applies a side headlock. Breakker whips him off and absorbs a shoulder tackle. They go head-to-head and talk trash. Breakker connects with a scoop slam before putting Punk in the corner and hitting some shoulder thrusts. Breakker sets up for a lightning-quick clothesline, but Punk catches him with a leaping calf kick. Breakker blocks a shot into the cage, as does Punk. Punk punches away at Breakker in the corner before Breakker fights back with a military press. Punk slides off and attacks the knee. Punk comes off the top rope with a diving ax handle. Punk goes back to the top rope and leaps, but Breakker picks him out of the air and hits a standing belly-to-belly overhead suplex. Breakker mounts Punk and punches away at him. Breakker sends Punk sternum-first into the corner and hits another overhead suplex. Breakker puts Punk on the top rope, but Punk knocks him back and hits a diving clothesline. The crowd starts to chant for Punk. Punk sends Breakker into the second ring as the clock expires. Breakker’s team has the advantage.

Time expires. Drew McIntyre makes his way into WarGames. Punk’s longtime rival intensely heads to the ring. Punk waits for him. They start trading strikes as the three-minute countdown begins. Breakker and McIntyre go back and forth, punching Punk before Punk fights back. Punk stuns Breakker with a high knee in the corner before running into a Claymore Kick from McIntyre! McIntyre digs his thumbs into Punk’s eyes and looks fired up. McIntyre and Breakker stand over Punk before pressing him up and lawn darting him into the cage wall. McIntyre mounts Punk and punches away at him before digging at the eyeballs again. Breakker then mounts Punk and punches away at him. Breakker and McIntyre drive Punk into the cage. McIntyre grinds Punk’s forehead into the cage wall and rakes the eyes.

Time expires. Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes heads to the ring. Rhodes runs down to the ring, and McIntyre holds the door shut. Rhodes starts to climb the cage and goes to the top. CM Punk is busted wide open! Rhodes comes off the top of the cage with a crossbody block on McIntyre. Breakker grabs Rhodes, but Rhodes hits him with a Cody Cutter. Punk approaches Rhodes from behind, and Rhodes, thinking he’s an opponent, elbows Punk in the face. Rhodes and Punk talk for a few before McIntyre attacks Punk. Rhodes jumps on McIntyre’s back. Rhodes and Punk hit McIntyre with a Hart Attack. Punk gets in Rhodes’ face before they look over at Breakker. Rhodes puts Breakker on his shoulders as Punk goes to the top rope. They hit a Doomsday Device, and Breakker lands on his neck! Wow!

Rhodes goes after McIntyre and bounces him off the top turnbuckle. Rhodes hits McIntyre with some shoulder thrusts before Punk hits him with a Bionic Elbow. Rhodes then lands some stinging left jabs. Punk joins in, and Rhodes hits McIntyre with a Bionic Elbow. The ringside doctor checked on Breakker during this time. As of now, he’s still allowed to stay in the match.

Time expires. “The Maverick” Logan Paul heads to the ring. Paul grabs a pair of chairs from under the ring and puts them in the ring. Paul hits Rhodes in the midsection with the chair and hits an alley-oop into the chair. In the second ring, Breakker and Punk are going at it. Paul hits the ropes and dives over the ropes into the second ring with a crossbody block on Punk! Paul gets in the ring and punches Rhodes in the ribs with his surgically repaired hand. Paul’s hand has a titanium plate. Paul climbs to the top of the cage, so Rhodes follows him. Rhodes and Punk slug it out on top of the cage. Breakker hits Rhodes with a hair, and Rhodes slowly falls to the mat. Breakker has Rhodes trapped between the ropes and the cage and hits him with the chair. Breakker hits Punk with the chair as well. McIntyre hits Punk with the chair as Breakker grinds Rhodes’ face into the cage. McIntyre and Paul hold Punk up, flex their muscles, and hit a double-team suplex. McIntyre and Paul kip up to their feet.

Time expires. Jimmy Uso heads to the ring to enter WarGames. Jimmy slams the door onto Breakker and snaps McIntyre off the top rope. Uso grabs a Slim Jim endorsed table from under the ring and slides it into the ring. Jimmy superkicks McIntyre and Breakker before hitting Paul with a Samoan Drop. Breakker attacks Jimmy and sends him to the corner. Jimmy boots him back and goes to the top rope. Uso hits Paul and Breakker with Uso in the Wind. McIntyre then wipes out Jimmy with a strike. McIntyre gets in the second ring, and Punk and Rhodes take him down. Breakker hits the ropes at a wild speed and hits Jimmy with a massive clothesline. Punk gets in the first ring and punches away at Paul. Punk hits Paul with a vertical suplex. Jimmy chops McIntyre’s chest. In the other ring, Breakker hits Rhodes with a HUGE frankensteiner! Breakker digs Rhodes’ face into the cage wall. In the other ring, Paul has Punk on the mat and stomps him. McIntyre kicks Jimmy in the ribs. Paul clotheslines Rhodes down. Rhodes’ cut that he had coming into this match has been reopened.

Time expires. “Big” Bronson Reed marches to the ring. The Tribal Thief gets in the ring, immediately heads to the top rope, and hits Punk with a Tsunami! Reed goes back to the top rope and hits Big Jim with a Tsunami! Reed heads to the top rope of the second ring, shakes the cage, and hits the Undisputed WWE Champion with a Tsunami! Aus-zilla stands tall! Reed avalanches Rhodes into the cage wall. Rhodes is bleeding. Reed avalanches Punk into the cage wall before avalanching Jimmy in the corner. The Vision, McIntyre, and Paul stand tall. Reed leans the table against the corner. Paul gets in between the rings and delivers a loaded right hand to Rhodes. Reed goes for a Jagged Edge through the table on Jimmy, but Jimmy slides off and starts hitting everyone with superkicks. Breakker attacks Jimmy from behind and hits a military press gutbuster.

Time expires. “Main Event” Jey Uso heads to the ring. Jey gets in the ring and superkicks Reed before punching away at Breakker. Jey kicks and uppercuts Reed before connecting with an enzuigiri. Jey lines Breakker and Reed up and hits them with running hip attacks. Jey pulls his brother to his feet. The Usos hit Reed with stereo superkicks before giving them to Breakker. McIntyre and Paul get in the ring and receive the same fate. The Usos then hit Paul with the 1D! Jimmy superkicks Reed into the cage. The Usos then run it back in the middle of WarGames and get the crowd YEETing. 46,016 people YEET along with them. At the 2000 Royal Rumble, their father, Rikishi, paused the Royal Rumble Match to dance with Too Cool. As all of this goes on…

Time expires. Brock Lesnar heads to the ring alongside Paul Heyman. This is the first time since 2004 that Brock Lesnar has been in a match involving a teammate! Lesnar gets in the ring and hits Jimmy with a clothesline before hitting Jey with a German Suplex into the bottom of the table! Rhodes eats a German Suplex. Lesnar slams Punk and hits Rhodes with another suplex. Lesnar sends Punk into the cage wall. Lesnar sends Rhodes into the cage and hits a wild belly-to-belly suplex on Jey. Lesnar hits Jimmy with an F5. Punk gets up, so Lesnar hits him with an F5 as well. Rhodes also receives an F5. Lesnar stands tall in the ring, having easily taken four men down. An “OTC” chant fires up. Lesnar grabs Jey and hits an F5. Punk grabs a steel chair, but Lesnar floors him with a kick to the midsection. Lesnar grabs Rhodes and drives him into the corner before hitting some shoulder thrusts. Lesnar then hits the American Nightmare with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. Lesnar has the steel chair in hand and CRUSHES Jey, Rhodes, and Punk with it. Lesnar steps onto the ring steps as the countdown expires.

Roman Reigns heads to the ring. Lesnar steps down and stands in the aisleway. This isn’t a disqualification because WarGames technically hasn’t started yet. Reigns hits Lesnar with a pair of Superman Punches, rocking the Beast Incarnate. Reigns hits a third Superman Punch. Lesnar blocks a fourth one and hits Reigns with an F5 through the commentary table! Lesnar throws Reigns into the cage wall a few times. Lesnar drives Reigns into the ring steps and pushes him into the ring before slamming the door shut.

WarGames officially begins. Lesnar picks Reigns up and hits an F5. Referee Charles Robinson starts to count. 1… 2… Rhodes breaks it up. Punk hits Lesnar with a Go to Sleep before Rhodes hits Cross Rhodes. 1… 2… Paul breaks it up with a Lo-Down Frog Splash. Heyman grabs the brass knuckles from his pocket and hands them to Paul. Paul smashes Rhodes’ jaw with the brass knuckles. Jimmy meets the same fate. Paul taunts the crowd and turns to eat a Spear from Reigns! Reigns grabs the brass knuckles and puts them around his fist. Reigns sidesteps an attack from Reed and hits a Superman Punch with the loaded fist! McIntyre also eats a loaded Superman Punch. Breakker pulls the straps down and ducks a shot. Breakker hits the ropes, but Reigns hits him with a Spear! Jey pulls Lesnar up for Reigns to hit, but Lesnar counters into an F5 attempt. Reigns quickly Spears Lesnar through the table in the corner, saving Jey!

Breakker spears Jimmy down and takes Reigns down. Breakker then splits Jey in half with a spear! Breakker gets in the second ring as McIntyre low blows Rhodes. Breakker hits the ropes at a breakneck speed to spear Rhodes down. Breakker goes to spear Punk into the cage, but Punk moves. Punk goes for a GTS on Breakker, but Paul saves him. Punk hits Paul with a GTS, but the pin is broken up. A mystery competitor climbs into the ring. The man superkicks Punk in the midsection and hits a Stomp! It seems to be Seth Rollins, but he just had shoulder surgery. The mystery man then climbs out of the cage and runs off. We never find out who that was! Breakker hits the ropes and hits Punk with a huge Spear for the win! Winners: Bron Breakker, Drew McIntyre, “The Maverick” Logan Paul, “Big” Bronson Reed, and Brock Lesnar

The Vision, Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, and Brock Lesnar pose with Paul Heyman at ringside as pyrotechnics go off.

In the ring, CM Punk gets up and shows respect to Roman Reigns as they bump fists. Reigns looks down at Cody Rhodes, who pops up to his feet. Reigns refuses to bump fists with him. They intensely stare at each other as the show ends.