AEW Collision Thanksgiving Special Spoilers Emerge From Nashville

AEW returned to Nashville last night to tape a special Thanksgiving edition of Collision, and the atmosphere inside the Pinnacle was lively as the Continental Classic marched forward. With the first round now wrapped for both leagues, the stakes were clear and every match on the card pushed the tournament further into focus.

The night featured two Continental Classic bouts and several additional matches, giving fans a full look at how the Blue and Gold League pictures are shaping up.

PAC secured a tough win over Mike Bailey in Blue League action, showcasing the intensity the tournament has already become known for. Roderick Strong kept his momentum rolling in the Gold League by defeating Konosuke Takeshita, adding another layer of intrigue to the standings as competitors fight to stay alive in this demanding round-robin format.

Elsewhere on the card, Tay Melo scored a victory over Thekla, delivering a confident performance in front of the Nashville crowd. Eddie Kingston battled Katsuyori Shibata in a hard-hitting encounter that had the arena buzzing, with Kingston ultimately taking the win after a fiercely competitive contest.

Looking ahead, the next Continental Classic match lands on Wednesday’s Dynamite, where The Death Riders will collide as Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli meet in a bout that promises to shake up the Blue League rankings.

AEW Continental Classic Blue League standings

The updated standings for the Continental Classic have now been revealed, giving fans a clear picture of how both leagues are shaping up after the opening round of tournament action.

AEW Continental Classic Blue League standings

• Orange Cassidy (0-1) 0

• Konosuke Takeshita (0-1) 0

• Jon Moxley (1-0) 3

• Claudio Castagnoli (1-0) 3

• Roderick Strong (1-0) 3

• Mascara Dorada (0-1) 0

AEW Continental Classic Gold League standings

• Darby Allin (0-1) 0

• PAC (1-0) 3

• Kevin Knight (1-0) 3

• Mike Bailey (0-1) 0

• Kyle Fletcher (1-0) 3

• Kazuchika Okada (0-1) 0

Upcoming Match on Dynamite:

Jon Moxley vs Claudio Castagnoli (Blue League)