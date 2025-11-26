×
WWE Expands Global Operations With New Immigration-Focused Legal Hires

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 26, 2025
WWE Expands Global Operations With New Immigration-Focused Legal Hires

WWE is quietly ramping up its global machine, putting serious legal power behind its international expansion. The company has posted two major immigration-focused roles, signaling just how committed they are to making worldwide travel seamless for their roster and crew.

One listing, Paralegal, Global Immigration, lays out a hands-on position dedicated to keeping talent and staff legally cleared to work across multiple countries. The job involves coordinating cross-border travel, tracking essential documents, and making sure every international appearance is backed by airtight compliance. The description highlights responsibilities to:

“Manage the international immigration processes for all talent and event personnel to participate in events in various countries around the world… maintaining and updating both hard copy and electronic international immigration files.”

The second listing takes things even further. WWE is seeking an Immigration Counsel for the Americas, a senior attorney tasked with shaping immigration strategy across the U.S., Canada, Latin America, and other key regions. According to the posting, the hire will:

“Provide advice on Americas immigration strategy for employees, talent and other Americas immigration matters for assigned TKO businesses.”

The job also calls for the counsel to:

“Liaise with external counsel… track visa milestones… respond to immigration appeals… and coordinate with TKO offices internationally regarding visa requirements.”

On top of that, the attorney will handle I-9 compliance, immigration considerations during mergers and acquisitions, and legal audits tied to WWE’s expanding global event schedule. The listing makes clear the role comes with real leadership responsibility, including the directive to:

“Lead and oversee immigration and paralegals for the assigned TKO businesses… ensuring that all processing for their assigned events are completed accurately and timely.”

