TNA “Hopeful” To Sign AEW Star After El Paso Tapings

TNA Wrestling is making moves behind the scenes, and one name has quickly risen to the forefront. We are delighted to report that the promotion is in active discussions with free agent Bear Bronson about appearing at their upcoming television tapings in El Paso, Texas. Those familiar with the situation have shared that TNA wants Bronson involved in the shows taking place at the El Paso County Coliseum from December 5 through December 7, which include the Final Resolution event and the following iMPACT! tapings.

People within the company have described themselves as “hopeful” that Bronson’s appearance will lead to something more long-term. If all goes well across the three-day stretch, TNA is expected to attempt to secure him to a contract, giving the heavyweight a fresh televised platform after leaving AEW earlier this year.

Bronson’s schedule since departing AEW has been nothing short of punishing. One source described it as “insane”, noting that he has wrestled “almost 90 times” since March. He has been a fixture across independent promotions such as Wrestling Open, ICW, and GCW, keeping himself constantly visible and proving his value through sheer volume of work. That grind appears to have opened doors with multiple major companies.

Bronson’s history with AEW remains a significant part of the story. He first broke out as part of Bear Country before transitioning into The Iron Savages. While his AEW deal quietly came to an end at the beginning of 2025, the door was never fully closed. A source from AEW recently indicated that the company did indeed have interest in bringing him back. With TNA now making an assertive move to book him for their tapings, Bronson may suddenly find himself at the centre of a bidding war as both promotions look to strengthen their rosters.

His next move could shape the next phase of his career, and all eyes will be on El Paso to see how his appearance unfolds.

