WWE Raw Preview Roman Reigns Set To Open Show With WarGames Advantage On The Line

WWE Raw arrives in Oklahoma City tonight as the roster makes its final push toward Survivor Series WarGames. With Saturday’s event fast approaching, the night is set to shape the tone, momentum, and strategy for both cage battles.
Roman Reigns is scheduled to kick off the show, continuing his return to television after aligning with Brock Lesnar. Reigns now stands alongside Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso, forming a powerful lineup that will meet Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, and Lesnar inside WarGames.
A decisive stipulation match will determine which men’s team enters WarGames with the advantage. WWE has not yet revealed which competitors will represent their sides, but securing the numbers edge is often vital in the match’s unforgiving structure, giving tonight’s contest added importance.
The women’s WarGames teams are now fully set following recent developments on SmackDown. AJ Lee’s return to conflict with Becky Lynch has placed her on a squad with Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss. Lynch counters with Asuka, Kairi Sane, Nia Jax, and Lash Legend. Lynch is expected to address the audience regarding her recent loss of the Women’s Intercontinental Championship to Maxxine Dupri and her mindset heading into the cage.
The Last Time Is Now tournament continues tonight with two key quarterfinal matches. Gunther looks to rebuild momentum after falling short of the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam as he faces Carmelo Hayes. Solo Sikoa will meet Penta in the remaining quarterfinal bout. Dominik Mysterio is also slated to speak ahead of his Intercontinental Championship showdown with John Cena at Survivor Series.
Tonight’s WWE Raw lineup includes:
Men’s WarGames advantage match participants to be announced
Gunther versus Carmelo Hayes tournament quarterfinal
Solo Sikoa versus Penta tournament quarterfinal
Roman Reigns opening the show
Brock Lesnar appears
Dominik Mysterio addresses John Cena
Becky Lynch speaks following her title loss
