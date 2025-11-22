PAC Uses a Baseball Bat To Beat Darby Allin at AEW Full Gear 2025

Darby Allin vs. PAC

The pre-match video package airs to set the stage for our actual pay-per-view opener, as Darby Allin goes one-on-one with "The Bastard" PAC from The Death Riders next. Back at ringside, we see PAC make his way to the ring through the crowd.

A special intro video, which are often aired before a big Darby Allin match, is shown to the live crowd and PPV audience. We see a recovering Darby Allin watching back footage of PAC’s return at AEW All Out and the subsequent beatings he’s dealt since then.

Now unwrapped Darby gets out of the hospital bed, beating the TV up with a baseball bat. The video wraps up there and we return live in the arena where Darby's bad ass entrance tune plays. The Newark crowd comes to life as the home grown AEW star begins his entrance.

PAC and Darby start with quick grappling, with Allin grabbing early control through takedowns, an arm drag, and a flash Magistral for two. PAC bails to the floor to reset, but Darby keeps pushing the pace with repeated nearfalls and holds. The momentum shifts on the apron when PAC cracks Darby with an elbow and press-slams him to the floor.

Darby barely beats the count, and PAC immediately targets the injured, bandaged arm, ripping the wrap off and attacking the burned area before driving Darby into the post and sending him crashing to the floor again. PAC stays on him back inside, but the crowd’s “you can’t kill him” chant fires Darby up for a comeback flurry.

Allin hits a dive into the barricade, then a wild missile dropkick off the top to the floor. He locks in a guillotine back in the ring, but PAC powers out and suplexes him down. PAC hits a German and a corner belly-to-belly, but Darby fires back with a lariat.

He goes for a Coffin Drop, PAC blocks it, and levels him with a lariat for two before snapping on the Brutalizer. Darby claws his way to the bottom rope to force the break as the crowd erupts with a “this is awesome” chant as the match continues.

PAC yanks Allin back to his feet and blasts him with two pump kicks. He heads to the top-rope and leaps for a Black Arrow, but Allin avoids it. Allin locks in the Scorpion Death Lock and cranks back on it. PAC waves to someone. Wheeler Yuta runs out. As the referee deals with him, PAC blasts Allin with a baseball bat for the win.

Winner: PAC

