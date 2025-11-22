Bret Hart Says He Believes Shawn Michaels And Vince McMahon Were Lovers

Bret Hart’s recent comments have sparked a new wave of discussion after he spoke candidly about long held tensions from his time in WWE. During a new conversation, Hart went into detail about the betrayal he felt in the years surrounding the Montreal Screwjob and shared explosive personal beliefs about the relationship between Shawn Michaels and Vince McMahon. Hart insisted he was simply being direct while explaining how those events still sit with him today.

“I’m not trying to be, I’m just being honest and blunt. But I don’t know. I suspected, and now I really have serious, I think that Shawn and Vince were sleeping with each other. I honestly, I’m not, I’m just telling you. I think I’m very close to the truth here.”

Hart continued by saying he felt torn and undermined during that time, explaining that jealousy from Michaels is what led to the situation escalating beyond professional tension.

“Shawn and Vince were lovers, and that’s why all, I’m not, I’m being dead honest. And I’m telling you, we all know what the H stands for. They, and I, just when I look back, it’s like I got caught between two lovers, you know? And I got shafted and screwed over. And Shawn was so envious and jealous of my position that he finally had to sleep with Vince to get it.”

He added that he stands firmly behind his belief and would not hesitate to repeat those words to either man directly.

“And, um, I tell you, I say all this with absolute, I would say it to Shawn if he was right here. I would actually like to have Shawn come clean and say, Look, we were lovers. Cuz I’m sure they were. I have absolute 100 percent. If I saw either Vince or Shawn here, I would say, I think you guys were lovers.”