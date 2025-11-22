WWE SmackDown SPOILERS For November 28 Episode

Spoilers for the upcoming Black Friday edition of WWE SmackDown reveal a taped episode in Denver that steadily builds with tournament drama, backstage tension, and a decisive main event as the road to Survivor Series sharpens. The show unfolds with one development following another as rivalries deepen and key players maneuver for position.

The night begins with Jey Uso pushing ahead in The Last Time is Now tournament by overcoming Rusev in a determined quarterfinal bout that set the competitive tone for the rest of the show. Soon after, The Miz and R Truth were shown bickering backstage as they both argued that they should fill the vacant spot left by the injured Sheamus in the upcoming tournament clash with LA Knight.

Chelsea Green attempted to enjoy a celebratory moment with her title in the ring, but Jade Cargill shut the scene down by charging out and leaving Green down on the canvas. The babyface women regrouped backstage as they attempted to maintain focus with WarGames looming.

LA Knight later advanced by defeating The Miz in their own tournament quarterfinal, and the heel women’s WarGames team surfaced backstage soon after, responding to the earlier message from their rivals with confidence and intent.

Charlotte Flair then secured the important WarGames advantage by defeating Asuka in singles action. The night closed with a five on five Survivor Series elimination match pitting Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, Talla Tonga, and JC Mateo against Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Rey Fenix, Chris Sabin, and Alex Shelley. Sikoa ended the battle as the sole survivor, giving his side a firm statement victory.

Matches and segments

• Jey Uso defeated Rusev

• LA Knight defeated The Miz

• Charlotte Flair defeated Asuka

• Solo Sikoa Tama Tonga Tonga Loa Talla Tonga and JC Mateo defeated Sami Zayn Shinsuke Nakamura Rey Fenix Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley

• Cargill attacked Green

• Miz and R Truth argued backstage

• Babyface and heel WarGames teams appeared separately backstage